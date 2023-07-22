Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,729 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $19,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its position in Target by 22.9% in the first quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 10,010 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Target by 871.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,147 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 25,251 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Target by 15.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,751 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Target by 48.3% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in Target by 12.7% in the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 21,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,034,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,560. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $183.89.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. Target’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

