TD Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,237 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,598,736,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $162,524,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Trading Up 0.6 %

WMT traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.37. 5,653,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,056,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.06 and a 52-week high of $159.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.