Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 805,645 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,109 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.2% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $167,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 135.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 1.0 %

TSLA traded down $2.69 on Friday, hitting $260.21. 70,954,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,022,328. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The company has a market cap of $824.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.89.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DZ Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.88.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.