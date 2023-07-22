Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $260.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $824.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.48, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.84.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.88.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

