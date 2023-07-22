Tevis Investment Management Purchases 217 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,085 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.0% of Tevis Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,106.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.