Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.22.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 3.0 %

TCBI stock traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $63.45. 642,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,638. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $42.79 and a one year high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.73.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.38. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $447.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $823,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,320. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.74 per share, for a total transaction of $397,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,160. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $823,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 46,610 shares of company stock worth $1,937,273. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $261,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

