Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
TCBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.22.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 3.0 %
TCBI stock traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $63.45. 642,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,638. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $42.79 and a one year high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.73.
Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares
In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $823,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,320. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.74 per share, for a total transaction of $397,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,160. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $823,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 46,610 shares of company stock worth $1,937,273. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $261,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
