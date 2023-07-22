The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 829.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,037 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $66.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,887,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,140,156. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $117.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

