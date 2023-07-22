The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Boosted by BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $87.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

