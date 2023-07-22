Threshold Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $241.54 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Threshold has a market cap of $241.54 million and $10.27 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,847,515,135.004223 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02416594 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $8,248,480.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

