TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TPG from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TPG from $33.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.96.

TPG stock opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.06, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. TPG has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.77.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $265.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TPG will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -250.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 23.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 25,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TPG in the second quarter worth about $502,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TPG by 960.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in TPG by 0.5% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,158,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares during the period. 12.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

