Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Lowered to Sell at New Street Research

New Street Research lowered shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $69.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $57.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.45.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $84.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.81. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 561.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.73. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $91.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $3,464,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $14,454,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $262,862.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,920.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $3,464,542.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $14,454,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,463 shares of company stock valued at $10,250,851 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 17.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 10,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

