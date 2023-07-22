TRON (TRX) Price Tops $0.0851

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last week, TRON has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0851 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $6.10 billion and $818.87 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008690 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002320 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000942 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002458 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000990 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,701,794,123 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.