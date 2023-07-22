TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded TRX Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.10 target price on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Monday, April 17th.
TRX Gold Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of NYSE:TRX opened at $0.43 on Thursday. TRX Gold has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43. The firm has a market cap of $118.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.77 and a beta of 0.87.
About TRX Gold
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
