U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on U.S. Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

U.S. Energy stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.85. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24.

U.S. Energy Dividend Announcement

U.S. Energy ( NASDAQ:USEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 2.67%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in U.S. Energy by 126.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 24,304 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

Featured Articles

