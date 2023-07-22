UMA (UMA) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

UMA (UMA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 22nd. UMA has a total market cap of $117.86 million and $4.17 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA token can now be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00005443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UMA

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 114,766,776 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,573,348 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

