Unizen (ZCX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $36.79 Million

Unizen (ZCX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Unizen has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Unizen has a total market capitalization of $36.79 million and approximately $941,271.16 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for $0.0624 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Unizen

Unizen’s genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

