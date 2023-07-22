V Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Phillips 66 by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Phillips 66 Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $105.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.52. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.37.
Phillips 66 Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.85.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
