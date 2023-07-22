V Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 1.5 %

ETN stock opened at $207.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $129.85 and a twelve month high of $211.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.67. The stock has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.31.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

