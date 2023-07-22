V Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,004 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $520.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $539.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $237.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,600 shares of company stock valued at $21,640,796 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.