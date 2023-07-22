V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 493 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Southern by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,024.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,024.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,881,721 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Southern’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.36.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

