Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 348 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,321 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $117.58 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.37.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

