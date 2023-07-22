Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Stock Position Reduced by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,008,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3,866.9% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 25,212 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 60.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOX traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.55. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $111.58.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

