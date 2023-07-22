Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.6% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,977 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.97. 720,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,557. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $295.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.99. The firm has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

