Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,450 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $62.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1284 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

