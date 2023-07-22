Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $205.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.65. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

