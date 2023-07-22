Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mayport LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 556,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,920,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 86,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after buying an additional 26,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 122,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $145.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.97.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

