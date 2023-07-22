Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 610,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,688 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

