Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $9.18 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,485,000 after buying an additional 2,654,434 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $188,493,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $73.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.44 and a 200-day moving average of $71.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.45.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

