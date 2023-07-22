Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $99.23 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,484,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,450 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 8.2% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $99,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,053.2% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,754,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,992,000 after buying an additional 3,428,965 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,301,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,273,000 after buying an additional 3,092,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,971,000 after buying an additional 2,924,692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $69.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average is $66.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

