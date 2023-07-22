Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 267,565 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,422,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,565 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.28% of Integer worth $110,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Integer in the first quarter worth about $46,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Integer by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $303,956.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ITGR opened at $86.05 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $89.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.37.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Integer had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $378.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITGR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

