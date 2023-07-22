Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 34,581 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Lowe’s Companies worth $112,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,623,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $721,871,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,704,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $538,889,000 after purchasing an additional 273,884 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.96.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $233.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.05. The firm has a market cap of $136.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $235.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

