Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $97.13 Million Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,096,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 489,785 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.64% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $97,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 62,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corporate Office Properties Trust

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $90,445.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,802.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Corporate Office Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

OFC opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $28.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

