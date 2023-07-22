Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,816,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,590 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.76% of First American Financial worth $101,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after acquiring an additional 303,214 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAF stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.02. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $64.66.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. First American Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 104.52%.

FAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First American Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

