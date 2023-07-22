Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 4,680.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,371 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $98,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.02, for a total transaction of $5,400,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,333.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total transaction of $36,939.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,997.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.02, for a total value of $5,400,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,333.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,194 shares of company stock worth $11,097,640 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $176.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -91.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.90 and a 52-week high of $212.43.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $568.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.30 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

