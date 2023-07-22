Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,092 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,597,748 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,092 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.29% of UMB Financial worth $92,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In related news, Director Janine Davidson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,756.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMB Financial Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UMBF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.79. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $50.68 and a 52 week high of $99.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.79.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The business had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.44 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.67%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

