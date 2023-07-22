Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 286,727 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,701,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 286,727 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $116,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hexcel from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.56.

Shares of HXL opened at $75.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.53 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

