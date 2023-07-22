VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.54. 1,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,995. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $49.14 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.40. The company has a market cap of $78.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1514 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $780,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.