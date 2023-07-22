VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CSF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.54. 1,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,995. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $49.14 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.40. The company has a market cap of $78.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1514 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
