Viridium Pacific Group (CVE:VIR) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Viridium Pacific Group Ltd (CVE:VIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 26,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 92,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Viridium Pacific Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.38. The company has a market cap of C$37.52 million and a P/E ratio of -2.97.

Viridium Pacific Group Company Profile

Viridium Pacific Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, possession, and selling of medical cannabis in Canada. It is also involved in the contract manufacturing of cannabis oil capsules. The company provides its products for adult use, and wellness and therapeutic daily use.

