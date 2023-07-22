VirtualMeta (VMA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $38,045.99

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last week, VirtualMeta has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One VirtualMeta token can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. VirtualMeta has a total market cap of $35.02 million and $38,045.99 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.01522038 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $34,995.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

