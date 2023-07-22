Vulcan Forged PYR Price Reaches $3.14 on Top Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.14 or 0.00010543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $88.36 million and $1.85 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017295 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00021652 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014117 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,834.72 or 1.00026787 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform.

