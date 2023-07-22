Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 252,450.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.96 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.56 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.88.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

