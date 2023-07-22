Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,879 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,653,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,056,867. The company has a market capitalization of $426.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.06 and a 1-year high of $159.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

