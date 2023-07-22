Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,916 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.30.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.1 %

COP opened at $112.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $87.54 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

