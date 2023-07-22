Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 1,369 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VNQ opened at $86.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.07.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

