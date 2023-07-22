Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 1,945 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for approximately 1.5% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $24,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 45.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $77.01 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.16 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.89 and a 200-day moving average of $81.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

