Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $673.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.83 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.32. Webster Financial has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $56.46.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

WBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $596,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,752.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

See Also

