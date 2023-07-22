Wedbush Increases Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $33.00

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2023

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBGet Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.39.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $719,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.