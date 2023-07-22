Wedbush Increases Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $33.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.39.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Insider Activity

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $719,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

