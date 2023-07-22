Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Weibo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. 58.com restated a downgrade rating on shares of Weibo in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.42.

Shares of WB stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Weibo has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Weibo Announces Dividend

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $413.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.70 million. Weibo had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Weibo during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Weibo by 42.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,655,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after buying an additional 493,640 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Weibo by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Weibo by 10,489.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 133,949 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Weibo by 2,301.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 12,773 shares during the period. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

