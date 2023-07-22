Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.38, Yahoo Finance reports. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,617. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $57.48 and a twelve month high of $97.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Timothy Crane acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,575.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

