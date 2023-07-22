Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Trading Down 7.7% This Week

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Wirtual token can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wirtual has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and approximately $703.46 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wirtual has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wirtual

Wirtual was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wirtual

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

